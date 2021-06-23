Cancel
Chicago, IL

Community voices unheard in debate over renaming Millennium Park in honor of DuSable, Friends of the Parks argues

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of the Parks’ Statement on DuSable Park and Recognition for Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable and his wife, Kitihawa. As support staff to the 30-plus year collective DuSable Park Coalition struggle to actualize DuSable Park, Friends of the Parks is most delighted that this public debate has greatly heightened the profile of Chicago’s first non-native settler, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, a Black Haitian man, and his wife, Kitihawa, of the Pottawotami tribe.

#Millennium Park#Chicago Park District#Recognition#Black Haitian#African American#Native American
