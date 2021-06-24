Cancel
Wrentham, MA

Along the Way

By STEPHEN PETERSON
Sun Chronicle
 5 days ago

Black bunting was placed on the Wrentham Police Station in memory of retired Police Chief Paul Schwalbe, who died last Thursday at 80 and was buried in a private ceremony Wednesday. He joined the department in 1963 and was chief for 20 years before retiring in 1993. Current Police Chief Bill McGrath said Schwalbe was an icon in Wrentham. Even after retirement, Schwalbe, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, led the police department in the annual Memorial Day parade. His son Todd Schwalbe is a police officer on the department. McGrath said it will be hard next Memorial Day weekend when the retired chief will be among those for whom “Taps” will be played and rifles will fire. “That, my friends, after all these years, will be a very hard pill to swallow for the rag tag marchers of the WPD, past and present, for the Wrentham community and for me personally,” McGrath said in a Facebook post. Schwalbe was president of the King Phillip Regional High School Class of 1958, the first graduating class from the high school.

