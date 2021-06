Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a big new player to the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village in Kawaki, the Vessel of the Kara Organization that is attempting to navigate a society that is striving for peace, and it seems as if the series will be receiving a new opening and ending theme as things continue to get heated for Boruto and his friends. As Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke, and the other ninja of Konoha prepare for one of the biggest fights of their lives as Jigen inches ever closer, new theme songs will definitely hint at big changes.