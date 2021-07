There are now between 50 and 100 firefighters and other personnel working on the Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt County, as the blaze is still estimated at around 100 acres. The fire was first reported at 3 p.m. Sunday and is believed to only be within the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. There are two hand crews on site, as well as multiple engines from local fire protection districts and from the U.S. Forest Service, according to Aaron Voos, spokesperson for the Forest.