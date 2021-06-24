7 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and Colorado: Ponds & Waterfalls, Hill Climb Fan Zone, Street Rods, Denver Pride, Lavender
Opening weekend for "The Sound of Music," as musical theater returns through June 29. 47 local performers including the Colorado Springs Ballet Society in two casts. Colorado Springs Christian School, 4855 Mallow Road. Tickets and schedules: danceinthesprings.com/tickets. SATURDAY-SUNDAY. A perfect way to see, and get ideas from, area water features...gazette.com