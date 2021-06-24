Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Victor Caratini: Launches sixth long ball

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Caratini went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, sacrifice fly, walk and strikeout in a 5-3 triumph over the Dodgers on Wednesday. Caratini broke a 2-2 tie with his seventh-inning home run off Trevor Bauer, then added a key insurance run with a sacrifice fly that brought Manny Machado home in the eighth. Carats I has capitalized on additional playing time with Austin Nola injured and should serve as the primary backstop until Nola returns.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Long Ball#Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

Caratini, Hosmer HR in 9th, Padres seesaw past Reds 6-4

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The first sellout crowd at Petco Park since 2019 was treated to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s electrifying solo home run in the sixth inning and Victor Caratini's game-winning, two-run shot in the ninth. In between, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer also homered for the Padres, who...
MLBnumberfire.com

Victor Caratini on San Diego's bench Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Caratini went 1-for-6 with a double, an RBI, and a pair of strikeouts across the first two games of the series. Webster Rivas will catch Blake Snell and bat eighth in Wednesday's battle of southpaws.
MLBnumberfire.com

Victor Caratini catching for San Diego versus Reds

San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini will catch Joe Musgrove and hit eighth. Webster Rivas should be available off the bench after starting last game. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres...
MLBNBC San Diego

Onward to Victor(y)! Padres Walk it Off on San Diego's Opening Day

For the first time since September 26, 2019 the Padres got to play before a full capacity crowd at Petco Park. The perfect formula for this return to 40,000-plus would be San Diego native Joe Musgrove making a great start and adopted San Diegan Fernando Tatis Jr. hitting another home run. Oh, and having the Padres win the game.
MLB

Notes: Caratini a workhorse; rotation switch

SAN DIEGO -- No, it's never going to be "the Victor Caratini trade." But what an acquisition Caratini has proven to be for the Padres. The switch-hitting catcher has been handed a much larger role than the Padres envisioned when they landed him in the seven-player blockbuster that also netted ace pitcher Yu Darvish in December. Caratini has thrived -- particularly in the biggest moments.
MLBNewsbug.info

Padres win but Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves game early after diving for ball

SAN DIEGO — Just as the Padres seem to be brightening a gloomy June, the cloud hanging over their season darkened. In the middle of Saturday’s 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, the Padres’ third in a row after 13 defeats in a 17-game stretch that began May 30, their most dangerous player was injured.
MLBnumberfire.com

Max Muncy (oblique) hitting sixth in Dodgers' Tuesday lineup against Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy (oblique) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Muncy will man second base after Los Angeles' slugger served time on the 10-day injured list with an oblique ailment. In a matchup against left-hander Blake Snell, our models project Muncy to score...
MLBdailymagazine.news

Dodgers squander eighth-inning chance, lose sixth out of seven to Padres

It took until the eighth inning of their 3-2 loss Tuesday night, 17 innings into their marquee three-game series against San Diego, for the Dodgers to apply pressure to the Padres' pitching staff. Chris Taylor singled, Justin Turner walked and Albert Pujols singled to load the bases with no outs....
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres hold on to beat Dodgers 3-2 for sixth straight win

Jake Cronenworth had been quiet against the Los Angeles Dodgers coming into the Padres’ current series with their NL West foes. In seven games previously against the Dodgers for Cronenworth in 2021, he managed an underwhelming 4-for-28 with one home run and one RBI. That has changed quickly in the...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres notes: Mason Thompson’s long-awaited moment; a homer for Ha-seong Kim’s mom

Mason Thompson’s right elbow was reconstructed before the Padres set aside an over-slot $1.75 million bonus as their third-round draft pick in 2016. A shoulder impingement sidelined him his first year in the system. A triceps strain was later followed by a bout of flexor inflammation in his elbow. Two outings into his return from the elbow injury, a comebacker broke his fibula.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Fernando Tatis Jr. socks 3 homers as Padres pound D-backs

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, adds Tatis tying Guerrero Jr. for MLB lead; other changes elsewhere. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three of the Padres’ five home runs Friday night as San Diego defeated visiting Arizona 11-5, extending the Diamondbacks’ major league record for consecutive road losses to 24 games. The win was...
MLBnewsfinale.com

Victor Caratini Wife Salary, Nationality and Family

Victor Cartini, married to his wife Janise Cartini, is a Puerto Rican professional baseball catcher for the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball (MLB). He previously played for the Chicago Cubs. The Atlanta Braves drafted Caratini in the second round of the 2013 Major League Baseball draft. He was...
CBS Sports

Padres' Tommy Pham: Launches home run

Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and scored three times in Friday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks. Pham connected on the first strike he saw and took a fastball deep to right field to give the Padres an early 1-0 lead. He would reach base twice more later in the game and ended up scoring each time. The 33-year-old has really picked his play up in June after a rough go at it earlier in the year, slashing .311/.420/.568 with four home runs, eight RBI, 18 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 13:24 BB:K over 22 games this month.
SFGate

Arizona-San Diego Runs

Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas pops out to Fernando Tatis Jr.. Ketel Marte singles to deep right field. Eduardo Escobar doubles to deep left field. Josh Reddick scores. David Peralta grounds out to second base to Eric Hosmer. Eduardo Escobar to third. Asdrubal Cabrera grounds out to second base, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Eric Hosmer.
MLBnumberfire.com

Wil Myers batting sixth for Padres Sunday

The San Diego Padres listed Wil Myers as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Myers will bat sixth and play in right field while Jurickson Profar takes a seat. Myers has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel today and is projected to score 9.6 fantasy...