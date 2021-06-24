Padres' Victor Caratini: Launches sixth long ball
Caratini went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, sacrifice fly, walk and strikeout in a 5-3 triumph over the Dodgers on Wednesday. Caratini broke a 2-2 tie with his seventh-inning home run off Trevor Bauer, then added a key insurance run with a sacrifice fly that brought Manny Machado home in the eighth. Carats I has capitalized on additional playing time with Austin Nola injured and should serve as the primary backstop until Nola returns.www.cbssports.com