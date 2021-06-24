Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Rural Dubuque man sentenced to jail time, probation for cutting ex-girlfriend with knife

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 4 days ago

A rural Dubuque man has been sentenced to 32 days of incarceration and two years of probation for cutting his ex-girlfriend with a steak knife. Devon M. Ward, 27, was given the sentence Monday in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and second-degree harassment. As part of a plea deal, charges of domestic assault impeding air flow, domestic assault causing injury and child endangerment were dismissed. Ward received credit for time already served. He also must comply with a no-contact order issued for Madilyn J. Grant, 27, and complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.

