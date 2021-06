ANAHUAC, TEXAS (June 25, 2021) – Chambers Health will soon be known by a new name – OmniPoint Health. It will be effective in existing facilities in January 2022. The name OmniPoint Health represents a new direction for the company. “Omni” means “every” or “all” which is core to the health system’s inclusiveness to provide healthcare for everyone in the community, regardless of insurance, location or background.