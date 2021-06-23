Fortnite: Epic Games Plans To Add "Preferred Inventory Slot" Feature In Season 7
Epic Games is reportedly working on an option for players to assign specific items to their ideal inventory slots in Fortnite. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is off and running, and it’s perhaps the best collective update in a long time. The season’s alien invasion theme has received a mostly positive response from the community. While all of the extraterrestrial features pique player interest, Epic Games has done a fantastic job cleaning up long-standing issues in Fortnite Battle Royale.estnn.com