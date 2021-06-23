Fortnite: Epic Games Plans To Add "Preferred Inventory Slot" Feature In Season 7

Reliable Fortnite data miner HYPEX says Epic Games is "most likely" working on a new inventory sorting system players have long requested. The current Fortnite inventory system doesn't do any automatic sorting of weapons and items. If a player picks up an item, it goes in whatever inventory slot they have selected at the time, replacing whatever was already there. This leaves players to individually re-sort their inventories according to their personal preferences. If they prefer to have their assault rifle in their first inventory slot, they'll need to click and drag it there themselves.