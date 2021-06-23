Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite: Epic Games Plans To Add "Preferred Inventory Slot" Feature In Season 7

estnn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games is reportedly working on an option for players to assign specific items to their ideal inventory slots in Fortnite. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is off and running, and it’s perhaps the best collective update in a long time. The season’s alien invasion theme has received a mostly positive response from the community. While all of the extraterrestrial features pique player interest, Epic Games has done a fantastic job cleaning up long-standing issues in Fortnite Battle Royale.

estnn.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Extraterrestrial#Estnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fortnite Battle Royale
Related
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Coin Universe: How to play NT Games' adorable slot spinning game

Planet Earth’s resources have been depleted, and it’s up to you to embark on an epic quest to explore the universe for a new place to call home. While picking the planet that has the most supplies is of the utmost importance, something else takes priority when it comes to invading a new planet in Coin Universe - its cuteness factor.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to get Thanos skin in Fortnite Season 7

Three years after his LTM debut in Fortnite, Epic Games have brought Thanos back to the battle royale in Chapter 2, Season 7, and here’s how you can get your hands on the Fortnite Thanos skin. The arrival of the Fortnite Season 7 update has brought a plethora of content...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite Season 7: Best Landing Spots

Join ESTNN as we rank the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7. The right landing spot in Fortnite Battle Royale can make or break your game. Understanding what the various locations have to offer is half the battle. Epic Games has introduced numerous points of interest (POIs) over the last four years; some are iconic and others not-so-much. We are just over two weeks removed from the launch of Chapter 2 - Season 7. Only a handful of new locations emerged from the latest rendition, while the core Chapter 2 originals have remained virtually untouched for seven seasons.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Relax Gaming launches Spirit of the Beast slot

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has released a new Native America-themed slot game, Spirit of the Beast. Set in the heart of the North American wild, Spirit of the Beast is a 5x3 title boasting a 96.52 per cent return to player (RTP) and featuring symbols such as bears, bulls, wolves, horses and eagles.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: How to find and open Cosmic Chests in the game

Cosmic Chests are a new form of loot systems added at the start of Season 7 in Fortnite. These are new loot boxes spread around the map, which contain some very valuable items. When you first see one though, it may appear a little confusing to handle. Here in this guide, we have detailed everything from what you would expect from the Cosmic Chests, as well as how to actually crack them open Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Fortnite update lets players visit the Mothership and adds alien parasites

Fortnite players can finally visit the giant Mothership floating above the island with today’s update. Following the update, Abductors have started appearing above the map that, after a certain amount of time, will send out a beam toward the ground grabbing any players caught in it. After being abducted, players will have to take part in experiments by collecting orbs. The more orbs collected, the better the reward waiting at the end.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Challenges Guide

Time to get your questing hat on. On what was already going to be a big week for Fortnite fans everywhere with Update 17.10 going live, we're here to bring you the complete Season 7, Week 3 challenge guide with links to each individual quest!. In this weeks challenges, we...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Epic Games adds anti-cheat, multiplayer chat, to free developer tools

Voice chat and anti-cheat support are now among the free services Epic Games is offering to game developers, the publisher announced on Tuesday. The services are touted as the same ones supporting huge online hits like Fortnite and Rocket League. “Operating voice communications and anti-cheat in a popular online game...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Fortnite Inventory Sorting On its Way Per Leaker

Reliable Fortnite data miner HYPEX says Epic Games is "most likely" working on a new inventory sorting system players have long requested. The current Fortnite inventory system doesn't do any automatic sorting of weapons and items. If a player picks up an item, it goes in whatever inventory slot they have selected at the time, replacing whatever was already there. This leaves players to individually re-sort their inventories according to their personal preferences. If they prefer to have their assault rifle in their first inventory slot, they'll need to click and drag it there themselves.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Humble is offering a bundle with Epic Games

Humble Bundle is offering an ‘Epic Games’ bundle with the likes of World War Z, Spelldrifter, Dangerous Driving and more included. The bundle can be divided into three separate bundles with different pricing. The first bundle is a one-item bundle and includes Omen of Sorrow. It costs $1.21. The second...
Video GamesTechSpot

Epic Online Services adds free anti-cheat and in-game voice functionality

Why it matters: Epic Games originally launched Epic Online Services as a set of online services for Fortnite, but has since made it available to all creators for free, allowing them to easily launch, operate and scale their games using the engine, store or platform of their choice. And now, Epic Online Services is even more attractive with the addition of two new (and free) features.
Video GamesNME

Tim Sweeney states Epic Games Store will “someday” add shopping carts

In a Tweet sent earlier today (June 24), Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney has confirmed that the Epic Games Store will eventually add a shopping cart feature for users. Sweeney reiterated in the message (see below) that the Epic Games Store still doesn’t have a shopping cart feature, noting that “someday it will have a shopping cart”.
Gamblingmymmanews.com

B9Casino: How to Play Online Casino Slot Games?

Online slot machine games are the best choice for online gambling. These days when the entire world is going through lockdown and pandemic situations, what else could be a better choice than playing gambling on online mode. This will also ensure your safety from getting infected. If you are quite new to gambling and hence unaware of how the slot machines work then we have got you covered.