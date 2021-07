Apex Legends, with the Legacy Maps Apex Takeover bringing back the "original" Kings Canyon and World's Edge. The Legacy Maps Apex Takeover will give us Season 0's Kings Canyon and Season 3's World's Edge. The Genesis Collection event also brings with it a Skull Town Arenas map, which the devs have already confirmed will only be around while the event lasts, although "it can always come back later." Along with all that, the event packs in a rewards track with new cosmetics — like the legendary Charge Rifle and EVA-8 weapon skins — along with 24 time-limited cosmetics. If you collect all 24, you'll also get the Revenant Heirloom set.