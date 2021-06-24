Swift water rescue team pulls rafters to safety on Dunbar Creek
Fayette County’s swift water rescue team was dispatched Tuesday night to help several people whose raft ran aground in the middle of Dunbar Creek. Morrell volunteer firefighters were initially called to the creek in Dunbar Township shortly before 7 p.m. after the group’s raft deflated and it got stuck on an island surrounded by rushing water from the creek, according to Fayette County Emergency Management spokeswoman Susan Griffith.www.heraldstandard.com