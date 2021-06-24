Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, PA

Swift water rescue team pulls rafters to safety on Dunbar Creek

By Mike Jones newsroom@heraldstandard.com
heraldstandard.com
 4 days ago

Fayette County’s swift water rescue team was dispatched Tuesday night to help several people whose raft ran aground in the middle of Dunbar Creek. Morrell volunteer firefighters were initially called to the creek in Dunbar Township shortly before 7 p.m. after the group’s raft deflated and it got stuck on an island surrounded by rushing water from the creek, according to Fayette County Emergency Management spokeswoman Susan Griffith.

www.heraldstandard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Government
City
Dunbar, PA
County
Fayette County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swift Water Rescue#Rescue Team#Raft#Heavy Rain#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...