Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer: Six innings, 10 strikeouts

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bauer threw six innings in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to San Diego, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision. Bauer tied his season high with four walks, though none of them came back to hurt the righty as all three runs allowed came on solo homers -- two in the first and one in the seventh. He's now gone over 100 pitches in four straight starts and is sporting a career high 11.4 K/9, though a 3.67 FIP compared to a 2.57 ERA indicates some decline may be ahead.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#San Diego#Fip#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Will Trevor Bauer opt out after the season?

When Trevor Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers back in February, he ensured flexibility by securing opt-outs after the first and second years. However, the details suggest the contract was designed to keep Bauer in Los Angeles for the first two seasons. Bauer received a $10...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers and Spin Rate, Part Two – Things to Watch with Trevor Bauer

The Los Angeles Dodgers are only one game out of first place in the National League West behind the San Francisco Giants, and two games ahead of the San Diego Padres who are in third place. The climb back towards the top of the division has seemed slow and arduous,...
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Has Jimmy Nelson Become a Viable, Late-Inning Relief Option for Dodgers?

To say that Tuesday night’s 5-3 victory over the Phillies carried its own special level of intensity for the Dodgers would be an understatement. The sellout crowd of 52,078 at Dodger Stadium was the largest to attend a sports event in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic. Mookie Betts was the hero for Los Angeles, delivering the two biggest hits that sealed the victory. And—wait for it—righty reliver Phil Bickford was huge as the eighth-inning guy on the bump, weaseling his way out of a serious traffic jam with nobody out.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Snell Pitches 5 Scoreless Innings, Padres Beat Dodgers 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth and rookie Kim Ha-seong homered off Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell pitched five scoreless innings and the San Diego Padres got their third straight win against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2. The Padres improved to 6-3 this season against the Dodgers and will go for a three-game sweep Wednesday night. Los Angeles swept San Diego in the NL Division Series last year en route to the World Series title. Snell got his first victory in four career starts against the Dodgers, including three this year. He didn’t factor into the decision in either outing earlier this season.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Bauer Magnificent as Dodgers Shut Down Diamondbacks

PHOENIX, June 18 — Even a beauty from Caleb Smith wasn’t enough to snap the Arizona losing streak. Despite six scoreless innings of one-hit ball from Smith, the Los Angeles Dodgers roughed up Joe Mantiply for three runs in the eighth to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3–0. Reigning Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits while walking three and striking out eight.
MLBNew York Post

Trevor Bauer bashes MLB ‘bulls–t’ over midseason cheating crackdown

The poster boy of MLB’s crusade against foreign substances is speaking out. On Tuesday, MLB announced a set of regulations and punishments for players caught doctoring the baseball with ‘sticky’ substances like Spider Tack. The sudden change in policy has Trevor Bauer up in arms. “They’ve knowingly swept this under...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Settled In Behind Improved Pace, Mechanics

Trevor Bauer has been under a microscope since it became evident MLB would enforce their rule against foreign substances being applied to baseballs. Bauer’s spin rates dropped and he suffered consecutive losses for the first time since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bauer publicly lobbied MLB for multiple years to...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

K's for Days for Clayton Kershaw

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. K’s for Days for Clayton Kershaw. Dodgers star southpaw Clayton Kershaw turned...
dailymagazine.news

Dodgers squander eighth-inning chance, lose sixth out of seven to Padres

It took until the eighth inning of their 3-2 loss Tuesday night, 17 innings into their marquee three-game series against San Diego, for the Dodgers to apply pressure to the Padres' pitching staff. Chris Taylor singled, Justin Turner walked and Albert Pujols singled to load the bases with no outs....
MLBchatsports.com

Trevor Bauer gives up three homers as Dodgers are swept by Padres

SAN DIEGO — As the National League West standings currently stand, the Dodgers would have to beat the San Diego Padres in the wild card game to keep their hopes of repeating as World Series champions alive. That would be the consolation prize for not winning the division for the...