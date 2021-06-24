Dodgers' Trevor Bauer: Six innings, 10 strikeouts

Bauer threw six innings in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to San Diego, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision. Bauer tied his season high with four walks, though none of them came back to hurt the righty as all three runs allowed came on solo homers -- two in the first and one in the seventh. He's now gone over 100 pitches in four straight starts and is sporting a career high 11.4 K/9, though a 3.67 FIP compared to a 2.57 ERA indicates some decline may be ahead.