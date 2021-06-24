Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Another homer
Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double, an additional run and a strikeout in a 5-3 victory against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Cronenworth went back-to-back with Manny Machado in the first off Trevor Bauer and later scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning after doubling. This was Cronenworth's third straight game with a home run and fourth in his last five games to bring his total to 11. The infielder extended his hitting streak to nine games in the process.www.cbssports.com