Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Another homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double, an additional run and a strikeout in a 5-3 victory against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Cronenworth went back-to-back with Manny Machado in the first off Trevor Bauer and later scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning after doubling. This was Cronenworth's third straight game with a home run and fourth in his last five games to bring his total to 11. The infielder extended his hitting streak to nine games in the process.

Manny Machado
Jake Cronenworth
Homer
Trevor Bauer
#Padres#Dodgers
