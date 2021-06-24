Padres' Mark Melancon: Fourth save in five days

Melancon secured the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing a hit and walk in the ninth. After San Diego took a two-run lead in the bottom of the eighth, Melancon was called on to close out the game for the fourth time in five days. It wasn't the best performance as Los Angeles had runners on first and second with one out, but Melancon got Albert Pujols to line into a double play to close out the victory. The 36-year-old righty added save number 23 to his league-leading total, though a 3.67 FIP compared to a 1.91 ERA suggests Melancon may not be able to sustain this level of performance.