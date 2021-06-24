Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation

By Haleluya Hadero AP Business Writer
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Warren Buffett resigned Wednesday as trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which says it will announce plans in July to answer questions raised about its leadership structure as it deals with the divorce of its two founders. The announcement from Buffett comes weeks after Bill...

www.decaturdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Melinda Gates Foundation#Berkshire#Bmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
Advocacyjioforme.com

Warren Buffett is giving out billions

Making billions of dollars is a significant achievement. It’s probably pretty difficult to give out that money. But that’s exactly what billionaire investor Warren Buffett is doing. Let’s see how much he donates to charity and why he does it. Who is Warren Buffett?. Former followers of Value investing, Warren...
Economytalkmarkets.com

Saint Warren

Last week the Berkshire Hathaway head quit working for the Gates Foundation and donated a few billion dollars to their charity fund. However, the theory that Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett boss is charitable needs re-examination. Last Friday New York Times Business section reporter Matthew Goldstein wrote up mortgages paid by people living in mobile homes using a poor single mom in West Virginia as a case study, Ms. Kimberly Burnsworth, who has a son with muscular dystrophy. She has fallen behind on her $61,0000 mortgage for her trailer home after losing her job with the US census. The lender is 21st Mortgage, one of only five companies that offers trailer home mortgages. The company has been trying to foreclose on her home because she is behind on $507/mo that she owes She wants to resume payments but not be hit with the $14,900 for payments missed after she got behind during the pandemic and after the US census completed its work Overall she says she has already paid $130,000 in principal and interest on her loan although this is disputed by 21st.
Charitiesasumetech.com

Not Bill Gates, It’s Jamsetji Tata Who Is Philanthropist Of The Century

Indian industry’s doyen Jamsetji Tata has emerged as the biggest philanthropist globally in the last century by donating USD 102 billion, as per a list of top-50 givers prepared by Hurun Report and EdelGive Foundation. Jamsetji Tata, the founder of what has now become a group spanning interests from salt...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Has Gained More Than 1,000% in These 6 Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has developed quite the following on Wall Street. That's because his company has averaged... averaged... an annual return of 20% since the mid-1960s. In aggregate, we're talking about a return of more than 2,800,000% through the end of 2020. While there are a lot...
Trouble RelationshipArkansas Online

Gates divorce puts focus on image keeper

For almost three decades, Michael Larson has shuffled around one of the world's biggest fortunes with a chief priority: Keep his fabulously wealthy bosses out of the headlines. The conservative investments, the nondescript office, Cascade Investment's generic-sounding name -- they were all carefully designed to shield Bill Gates and Melinda...
CharitiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jeff Bezos' philanthropist ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives another $2.7billion to 286 charities taking total donations to $8.5billion in a year as she declares ‘disproportionate wealth shouldn’t be in a small number of hands’

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott recently donated $2.7billion to 286 different organizations, increasing her total charitable donations to $8.5billion since last July. In a Medium post published on Tuesday, the former wife of the Amazon founder listed the charities to which she donated and denounced the country's wealth gap, explaining that she and her new husband Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, are 'attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change.'
Marketsjustrichest.com

How Much Does Bill Gates Make in a Year, in a Day, and in a Second?

Bill Gates first became a billionaire in 1987. 34 years down the line, his net worth has grown to $126 billion meaning that he has made about $125 billion over the past 34 years. A simple division will reveal that the Microsoft founder has consistently earned approximately $3.7 billion for each year over the last 34 years. Further calculations will show that Gates makes $10.1 million each day and $117 with each passing second.