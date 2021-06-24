Cancel
Athens, AL

Billiard hall planned for downtown Athens

By Marian Accardi Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
ATHENS — Jarred Miller, a longtime billiards player, plans to bring a family-friendly, smoke-free billiard hall to downtown Athens, on the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse Square.

“I grew up shooting pool, and my father was a pool player,” said Miller, 27, who was a sponsored player in his early 20s. “I grew up watching professional players and good local players.”

It’s been a goal for Miller, an Elkmont resident and Athens native, to launch a venue that showcases billiards and incorporates the best ideas from the halls where he’s played for his Limestone Legends Billiards.

“It’s a beautiful game,” he said.

Limestone Legends Billiards joins other ventures in the works for downtown Athens.

A group of friends who graduated from Athens High in 1982 bought and still plans to redevelop a vacant century-old building at 100 W. Market St.

“We’re moving forward with renovations,” said Danny Whitfield, one of the three partners in the project to transform the former Eight Ball Billiards building. “We still haven’t decided what’s going in there.”

Downtown Athens’ latest retail arrival is Driftwood Dragonfly, a shop that sells original artwork, gifts, jewelry, candles, herbs and teas, including Piper and Leaf tea. It opened May 22 at 405 W. Washington St.

“The downtown area looks so promising,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. “We’ve got a couple of other (projects) we’re working on. Hopefully we can announce those in the next few months.”

Starting July 1, Miller will lease the first floor of a two-story building at 111 S. Marion St. that was previously used for Athens Renaissance. Right now, he’s lining up the required permits and ordering billiards tables.

“The building was completely renovated a couple of years ago so whenever we get ready to move in, basically all we have to do is put our pool tables and seating in and set up the kitchen the way we want it,” Miller said. “I want to be open by the end of the year.”

The business will be just two doors away from The Broken Brush Studio, which is owned by Miller's wife, Jessica Pratt-Miller.

“We heard the building (at 111 S. Marion St.) was coming open, and we jumped on it,” said Miller. “Our downtown is amazing. All the businesses help each other and promote each other.”

Miller, who has a background in retail management, started working with his wife’s business a couple of years ago, helping with art classes and running the computerized laser machine for custom yard signs and door hangers.

The billiard hall will have seven, 7-foot tables with pay-by-the-game or pay-by-the-hour options. Miller will serve food and is now going through the process to obtain an alcohol license. He’ll offer beginner and intermediate lessons.

“You can come in and learn the game,” Miller said. “We’re going to have a wall dedicated to legends of Limestone County.”

The wall will feature a mix of county "legends," from billiards players to farmers and business and government leaders, with their photographs and information about their contributions.

