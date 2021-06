The quick answer is yes, we do have the most powerful military of all time. At this point, there’s really no question about it, but it’s surprisingly not just about the size of our military. We have some of the most powerful and advanced military technology the world has ever seen. How do we have the status of the most robust military? It’s certainly not by manpower. That title belongs to China, which has 2.19 million active soldiers compared to the United States with only 1.4 million. The answer lies in our superior technology.