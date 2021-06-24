Cancel
Watling talks about WTC's impact on Tests

 4 days ago

Southampton [UK], June 24 (ANI): New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling has said that the World Test Championship (WTC) is exciting for the game of cricket and it puts a big onus on the longest format of the game. Watling's remarks came as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in...

Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

WTC final: Fans salute BJ Watling for keeping the wickets despite dislocated finger | Cricket News

New Zealand batsman BJ Watling, wicket keeper, broke a finger on his right hand as he attempted to retrieve a pitch on Day 6 of the World Trials Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Watling received treatment to his finger right after he was injured as he jumped to retrieve a throw from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson during a burnout attempt. Later, New Zealand Cricket said the wicket keeper received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the pitch in the second session.
Sportsdallassun.com

Mithali Raj talks about upcoming Test versus Eng

Bristol [UK], June 15 (ANI): India women's skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday said that she does not want to burden the youngsters in the squad with expectations and she just wants the entire squad to enjoy the occasion. India and England women will lock horns in a one-off Test beginning...
Sportsdallassun.com

Tendulkar talks about upcoming WTC final

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): India will face New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship from Friday and legend Sachin Tendulkar is thrilled to see Virat Kohli and boys playing for ultimate glory. Speaking to ANI, Tendulkar revealed that for...
WorldBirmingham Star

Heather Knight talks about Test against India

Bristol [UK], June 15 (ANI): England captain Heather Knight on Tuesday said that the pitch which will be used against India in the one-off Test is "not ideal" and she would have preferred to play on a better surface. Knight revealed that the pitch will be used for the Test...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

WTC final: Rusty India take on buoyant NZ in Test cricket’s pinnacle

India, boosted by the sun that has been drying the Hampshire Bowl pitch over the past few days, will hope to dent their biggest threat, New Zealand’s swing bowlers, in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final that commences on Friday. But unlike the Kiwis, who beat England 1-0 in...
Worlddallassun.com

Latham talks about WTC final against India

Southampton [UK], June 18 (ANI): New Zealand opening batsman Tom Latham on Friday said that the rain washing out Day One of the World Test Championship (WTC) is not a big deal as there is a reserve day in place. Earlier, the first session of the opening day was first...
Taylor talks about winning WTC final

Taylor talks about winning WTC final

Southampton [UK], June 23 (ANI): After clinching the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC), New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Wednesday said that there was a lot of pressure on his side in the final against India, adding that it was nice to see guys stepping up and take the opportunity.
Sportsshortpedia.com

WTC final: Virat Kohli goes past MS Dhoni for most matches as India’s Test captain

Virat Kohli has now captained India in the highest number of Test matches. The World Test Championship (WTC) final is Virat Kohli’s 61st Test as Indian captain. The 32-year-old goes past his predecessor MS Dhoni, who led India in 60 Tests. The first day of the final was a washout due to rains and a wet outfield. The toss could only take place on the second day. Virat Kohli is already India’s most successful Test skipper with 36 wins.
Neesham talks about ongoing WTC final

Neesham talks about ongoing WTC final

Southampton [UK], June 23 (ANI): All-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Wednesday said if India loses two wickets quickly in the second session of the Reserve Day, then it will improve New Zealand's chances of winning the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final. Taking to Twitter, Neesham wrote: "Ironically if India were...
Weatheralbuquerqueexpress.com

Jamieson talks about dismissing Kohli in WTC final

Southampton [UK], June 21 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has said that it was pleasing for him to dismiss India skipper Virat Kohli in the first innings of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl. Devon Conway and Kane Williamson managed to frustrate the Indian...
Sportscrickettimes.com

WATCH: WTC finalists reveal their favourite thing about playing Test cricket

India and New Zealand are the two finalists of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle that started with Ashes 2019. The two teams have defeated several sides in the process to reach the summit clash of the tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a video with extraordinary cricketers...
SportsBirmingham Star

Sachin Tendulkar lavishes praise on Kyle Jamieson after WTC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar feels Kyle Jamieson is very different from the other Kiwi bowlers and he has the potential to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. Jamieson played a huge role in New Zealand's victory against India in the finals...
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

India vs New Zealand reserve day: Fans hail Virat Kohli’s gesture for BJ Watling on his final day of testing | Cricket News

As the reserve day of the Test World Championship (WTC) final kicked off in Southampton, India captain Virat Kohli, ahead of play, shook hands with New Zealand wicket keeper and batsman BJ Watling, who is playing his last test match. Kohli’s gesture for Watling on his last day as a test player captured the hearts of fans around the world as they flooded social media, praising the Indian skipper’s sportsmanship. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to share the video of Kohli’s “kind gesture” as he congratulated Watling on his last day as an international cricketer. “A nice gesture from the Indian skipper congratulating wicket keeper @BLACKCAPS on the last day of his international career,” the video was captioned.
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

WTC Final: “Huge Respect” – Fans in awe of BJ Watling as he continues to play with a dislocated finger

BJ Watling earned plaudits from cricket fans as he continued to play despite dislocating his right ring finger on the final day of his international career. The 35-year-old hurt himself while trying to grab a sharp Kane Williamson throw in the first session. BJ Watling failed to take the throw cleanly and ended up hurting his finger. The wicket-keeper was in visible pain after the incident, as the New Zealand physio tended to him.
Sportsshortpedia.com

WTC Final: Watling displays courage on his last day of Test cricket, keep wickets with dislocated finger

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling continued to don the gloves for his side even after dislocating his finger in the first session on the Reserve Day of the ongoing WTC final here at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. "BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field. #WTC21," the official handle of BlackCaps tweeted.