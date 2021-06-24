Africrypt Stole $3.6 Billion In Bitcoin: Is This The Biggest Crypto Scam In History?

Africrypt, a cryptocurrency investment firm in South Africa, run by two brothers – CEO Raees Cajee and COO Ameer Cajee – is currently on global watch after up to $ 3.6 billion (around Rs 26,700 crores) of Bitcoin disappeared. What is even more shocking is that there is no record of the two brothers who ran the business, including even famous investors. It all started two months ago when the Cajee brothers claimed the company had been hacked and were therefore forced to shut down.