Africrypt Stole $3.6 Billion In Bitcoin: Is This The Biggest Crypto Scam In History?
Around 69,000 Bitcoin has vanished from a South African investment platform, Africrypt, along with two brothers who owned the crypto firm. A new Bitcoin scam involving the disappearance of $3.6 billion has surfaced in South Africa, just as investors are having a difficult time managing the Bitcoin volatility. Two brothers, the founders of Africrypt, a crypto investment company in Cape Town, South Africa, have mysteriously vanished.bitcoinist.com