Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Africrypt Stole $3.6 Billion In Bitcoin: Is This The Biggest Crypto Scam In History?

By Anifowoshe Ibrahim
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 69,000 Bitcoin has vanished from a South African investment platform, Africrypt, along with two brothers who owned the crypto firm. A new Bitcoin scam involving the disappearance of $3.6 billion has surfaced in South Africa, just as investors are having a difficult time managing the Bitcoin volatility. Two brothers, the founders of Africrypt, a crypto investment company in Cape Town, South Africa, have mysteriously vanished.

bitcoinist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Provisional Liquidation#Cape Town#South African#Bloomberg#Btc#Hanekom Attorneys#Gauteng South High Court#The Hawks#Fsca#The Independent Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Country
South Africa
Related
Economyamicohoops.net

Brothers Disappear with $3.6 Billion of Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency investors in South Africa may have lost nearly $3.6 billion worth of Bitcoin after the disappearance of two brothers linked to one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. According to information released by international agencies, a Cape Town law firm announced that it could not locate Amir and Raees...
Commodities & FutureHouston Chronicle

5 Best Crypto Exchanges and Bitcoin Trading Platforms of 2021

(Ad) Over the past decade or so, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a major boom. With talk of Bitcoin becoming more mainstream, perhaps you’ve been thinking of becoming an investor. But first, you need to choose a reliable cryptocurrency exchange. Many beginner traders make the mistake of signing up on...
Stocksu.today

Grayscale Loses $0.5 Billion In Crypto in 24 Hours, While Bitcoin Keeps Declining

Largest cryptocurrency fund Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, announced that its crypto holdings had shrunk by another half-a-billion US dollars on June 25 compared to $29.5 billion a day earlier. Grayscale sees more outflows. The company’s crypto holdings are declining as outflows from its cryptocurrency...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Bitcoin Billionaire Issues Stark Warning Over ‘Trillion-Dollar’ Mistake Amid Extreme Crypto Price Volatility

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have lurched back and forth over the last month with bitcoin now down around 50% from its April peak. The bitcoin price rout was sparked by China's latest crackdown on bitcoin and crypto miners—who use high-powered computers to secure cryptocurrency blockchains and validate transactions in return for freshly created tokens.
Economycryptoglobe.com

Millions of People in El Salvador Could Soon Receive Free Bitcoin

According to a report by Reuters, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced during a national address on Thursday (June 24) that the bill to make Bitcoin legal tender will become effective on September 7. As you may remember, the “Bitcoin Law” got passed by the Legislative Assembly on June 9.
Marketsluxurylaunches.com

The mother of all cryptocurrency scams. Two South African brothers who founded ‘Africrypt’ a crypto trading platform have mysteriously disappeared with a record 69,000 BTC worth $3.6 billion bought from investors funds.

The founders of South Africa-based crypto investment firm Africrypt, brothers Ameer and Raees Cajee, have disappeared along with $3.6 billion in BTC bought with investors’ funds. Africrypt is one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges; the brothers told investors they were hacked in April and requested them not report the incident to police, saying that would slow the process of recovering their missing funds. If this money cannot be recovered, the incident would be the biggest-ever cryptocurrency loss in history.
Public SafetyBBC

Africrypt brothers deny involvement in Bitcoin 'heist'

A lawyer for two brothers who founded a South African Bitcoin investment firm has told the BBC they categorically deny any involvement in a "heist". Africrypt, founded by Raees and Ameer Cajee, "absconded" with Bitcoin then valued at about £2.6bn ($3.6bn), according to a complaint to police. A law firm...
Marketsthebharatexpressnews.com

Bitcoin worth $ 3.6 billion disappeared along with the cryptocurrency company and its founders

Africrypt, a cryptocurrency investment firm in South Africa, run by two brothers – CEO Raees Cajee and COO Ameer Cajee – is currently on global watch after up to $ 3.6 billion (around Rs 26,700 crores) of Bitcoin disappeared. What is even more shocking is that there is no record of the two brothers who ran the business, including even famous investors. It all started two months ago when the Cajee brothers claimed the company had been hacked and were therefore forced to shut down.