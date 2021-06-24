Decatur officials say possible loss of 'metro' label would likely have minor impact

A proposed change in federal standards could shift Decatur from a metropolitan statistical area into a micropolitan area, potentially causing a loss in some federal funds, but city officials said that because most funding comes through the state they doubt it would have a serious impact.

Mayor Tab Bowling nonetheless opposes the change proposed by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, as do U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Auburn, and other U.S. senators outside Alabama who have filed a bill aimed at preventing revised standards that would affect 144 metro areas in the nation and seven in the state.

Under current standards, metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) must have at least 50,000 residents in their core city, but the proposal would raise this to a minimum 100,000 residents. The 2020 census estimate pegs Decatur at a population of 54,607, well below the new minimum population of a core city proposed by OMB for metro areas. The Decatur MSA encompasses Morgan and Lawrence counties, which have a combined population of about 153,000.

Statistical area standards were last adjusted in 1950, and the OMB recommends the limits should be adjusted to reflect a current U.S. population that has doubled since then. OMB is awaiting 2020 census data to be released in September before making a final decision on whether to implement the change.

Bowling said the major negative impact on Decatur if the OMB change is made could involve Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants. The U.S. Department of Transportation awards RAISE grants to metro areas in support of road, rail, transit and port infrastructure projects and improvements. Bowling said an example of a RAISE grant is the $14.2 million Decatur received in December 2018 for an overpass, currently under construction, over Alabama 20 at Bibb-Garrett Road in Limestone County.

Direct federal funding is unusual, however, with most federal funds coming to Decatur through the state.

“Most of our funding comes from the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, so we don’t think that we will be as affected,” Bowling said.

---

'Grandfathered in'

Decatur also receives direct federal funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, but city officials do not expect the proposed change to impact those grants.

Allen Stover, senior grants administrator for the city of Decatur, said the National Community Development Association — an association that advises municipalities on CDBG and related grants — has informed Decatur officials that even as a micro area, the city could still receive these funds given its previous status as a metro area.

“We’ve been told ... by the NCDA that that would not change our status because we’d be grandfathered in,” he said, noting that the most harmful impact would be on municipalities whose population grows beyond the 50,000 mark after the OMB change takes effect.

One instance Stover cited where the city has used CDBG funding was the Seville subdivision near the intersection of Old Moulton Road and Second Street Southwest, where a federal grant provided for the construction of 20 homes.

“That money is allocated from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it’s granted directly to municipalities and we spend that on housing and public services,” Stover said. “Some of our park projects come from block grant money.”

Hartselle and Moulton city officials said they also mainly receive funding from the state rather than direct grants from the federal government and do not foresee a serious effect in the event the OMB’s recommendations are implemented.

Rita Lee, Hartselle city clerk-controller, said that like Decatur, most of Hartselle’s grants come from ALDOT and ADECA. She said the city’s population, about 14,500 under the most recent census estimate, already curtails its eligibility for direct funds.

“We do get some grants that are federally funded, but because of our size we don’t get any direct funding that Decatur would,” Lee said. “Cities the size of Birmingham and Huntsville get funding directly but we do not.”

Emily Edwards, Moulton city accountant, said Moulton rarely receives federal grant money. At present, the city is using a Transportation Alternatives Program grant for sidewalk maintenance, Edwards said, but it is administered by the state.

“That’s the only (federally funded) grant we have that’s active,” she said. “The only other thing is we’ve applied for a CDBG grant but we have not heard if we’ve got it.”

---

Census data questioned

Though Bowling said Decatur’s public project funding is predominantly state-sourced, he said he remains opposed to the OMB’s plan partly because of a lack of confidence in census data accuracy.

“I’m not as optimistic as one should be about our true population being shown in the census data,” Bowling said. “You can look at the real estate market and see that we don’t have any homes available. If you go back and look at 2016 and the number of homes that we’ve had on the market and the number of homes that have been purchased and are being built in Decatur, it’s a clear sign of growth.”

Decatur's population as determined by the 2010 census was 55,683, about 1,000 more than the 2020 census estimate.

The Decatur MSA is one of seven Alabama metropolitan statistical areas that would lose their status under the OMB proposal. The others are Florence-Muscle Shoals, Auburn, Gadsden, Anniston-Oxford, Dothan and Daphne-Fairhope-Foley.

In a March 16 letter to the OMB, Tuberville expressed concern at how the proposal would impact metro areas statewide.

“A significant number of federal grant programs are only accessible to cities designated as MSAs,” Tuberville wrote. “Altering the existing standards in the manner proposed would prevent (Alabama’s MSAs) from utilizing these programs, many of which provide vital resources to underserved communities.”

Bowling said he has been in talks with lawmakers including U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, and U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Tuscaloosa, to show support for the Metropolitan Statistical Area Preservation Act — a U.S. Senate bill cosponsored by Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. — that aims to block the OMB from raising the population minimums for metro areas.

“We are still working to keep our metro status,” Bowling said.

Even absent the legislation, there are signs the OMB is reconsidering the proposal it initially made in January. By the March deadline for public input, it had received more than 800 comments.

In a House Budget Committee hearing this month, the acting head of the OMB said she had received considerable pushback on the proposal — which was made on the last day of the Trump administration — from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and that a final decision on the proposal was not imminent.

