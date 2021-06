The Arizona Diamondbacks will have their second match with the San Diego Padres at the Petco Park in San Diego, California on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:10 PM EDT. The Diamondbacks are coming into this match with three straight losses. Arizona lost the first meeting with San Diego and ended with an ugly score of 5-11. The team managed to get 5 runs, 13 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. Daulton Varsho scored the first point for the team in the 2nd inning. The final point was delivered by Christian Walker in the 3rd inning. The Diamondbacks rank 5th in the NL West standings with a 21-56 record.