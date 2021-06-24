Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19 Delta Variant Outbreak Hits Sydney As Regional Premier Warns Of ‘Scariest Period’

By Siladitya Ray
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Australia’s most populous state New South Wales—especially its capital Sydney—is facing a growing outbreak of Covid-19 fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant as the region reported a double-digit rise in new locally acquired cases for the third straight day, raising fears that the country’s early pandemic success may be jeopardized by a slow vaccine rollout and more infectious variants.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

226K+
Followers
55K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
Person
Mark Mcgowan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Delta#Reuters#Key Background Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
WorldLas Vegas Herald

Delta Variant PromptsSome Countries to Return to Lockdown

The delta variant of the coronavirus is sending Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh into some form of lockdown, along with parts of Portugal. Even Israel, where more than half of the population is vaccinated, is reimposing a mask mandate in enclosed public places. The variant, first discovered in India, has...
Public HealthWebMD

India Signals Alarm About New ‘Delta Plus’ Variant

June 28, 2021 -- Public health officials in India are sounding the alarm on another coronavirus variant, which they are calling “Delta Plus.”. The Delta Plus variant, which is a mutation of the widespread Delta strain first identified in India, could be more infectious and cause more severe COVID-19. Officials in India labeled it a “variant of concern” this week.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Australia mouse plague may have yet to reach peak, expert warns

Australia’s “mouse plague”, which has seen homes across the country infested with dozens, if not hundreds of mice, may have yet to reach its peak, an expert has warned.Speaking with The Independent, Steve Henry, a researcher at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, said the crisis has the potential to get worse before it gets better. “There are two trajectories for mouse plagues,” Mr Henry said. “They go really really high and then crash away in one year or they go high and plateau through the winter and then they go again next spring.”“Now, we're going into winter with a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Sydney goes into lockdown as Delta variant surges

Sydney and some surrounding areas entered a two-week lockdown on Saturday as authorities struggle to control an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta Covid-19 variant.More than one million residents will be impacted by the new restrictions which stretch out to the eastern suburbs, including Bondi Beach.Health authorities have become increasingly concerned in recent weeks due to increasing cases of the variant, which first originated in India. Officials reported 17 new cases on Friday night.“Even though we don’t want to impose burdens unless we absolutely have to, unfortunately this is a situation where we have to,” said New South Wales state...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Australia's second-largest city to exit two-week virus lockdown

Five million Melbourne residents will exit lockdown Thursday after Australian authorities said their adherence to strict rules had "changed the course" of a coronavirus outbreak in the city. After two weeks under stay-at-home orders, the toughest restrictions in Australia's second-biggest city will be lifted from 11:59 pm Thursday, after just...
Public Healtheturbonews.com

Is Delta Plus different from the Delta Variant of COVID-19?

While the world is trying to handle the more dangerous Delta version of the Coronavirus, causing countries like Israel to put the reopening of its travel and tourism industry on hold, a Delta Plus variant is more than alarming for many, but some experts want the public to relax. Print...
Worldbbcgossip.com

Sydney driver has Delta strain of COVID-19

Formerly known as B.1.617.2, or the Indian strain, Delta is the name given to a new variant of the strain which devastated India during its second wave. It could be. The Delta variant was found in 140 outbreaks in schools and educational settings in the United Kingdom, according to UK government data.
Public HealthNew York Post

Highly contagious India COVID variant spreading rapidly in the US

The highly contagious COVID-19 variant that first emerged in India is spreading at a rapid rate in the US — and now makes up 7 percent of new cases, data shows. The dramatic rise of the B.1.617.2 variant comes after it accounted for only 1 percent of new cases stateside at the start of May, according to a report from Outbreak.info.
Grocery & Supermaketwibqam.com

Sydney reinstates masks to contain Delta COVID-19 variant

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) reverted on Friday to making the wearing of masks mandatory on public transport in Sydney, as a cluster of the highly-infectious coronavirus Delta variant expanded to a fourth person. Authorities said all planned outdoor events with good COVID-19 safety plans can proceed...
Public Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

Youths Spur Delta Variant in UK, Tourists & Quarantine

BBC- The Covid-19 epidemic in England is growing, scientists tracking it say – with much of it being driven by younger people who are not yet vaccinated. The analysis, from the React-1 study, looked at the period 20 May to 7 June. However, tentative signs in the latest daily data...
AustraliaPosted by
Daily Mail

Where is your heart, Anna? Devastated son breaks down in tears over being unable to enter Queensland to see his dying dad - as she costs her state millions by shutting border to Sydney AGAIN

A devastated son has broken down in tears after being refused entry to Queensland to see his dying father, just moments before the state once again slammed its border shut to millions of Sydneysiders. Mark Kilian unleashed on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Wednesday for her lack of compassion. Mr Kilian...