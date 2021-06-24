Covid-19 Delta Variant Outbreak Hits Sydney As Regional Premier Warns Of ‘Scariest Period’
Australia’s most populous state New South Wales—especially its capital Sydney—is facing a growing outbreak of Covid-19 fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant as the region reported a double-digit rise in new locally acquired cases for the third straight day, raising fears that the country’s early pandemic success may be jeopardized by a slow vaccine rollout and more infectious variants.www.forbes.com