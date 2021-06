For the most part, recent downturns in performance aside, the Red Sox bullpen has been a boon for the roster this season. No bullpen will be perfect, but Boston has gotten enough out of their unit to this point in the year where they'll be happy. That said, they’ve still spent much of this season searching for the right mix, as seemingly every time a reliever had pitched well enough to be thrown into late-inning situations they’ve pitched themselves out of that role. Matt Barnes has mostly been a rock in the ninth inning, but the group behind him has been inconsistent and ever-changing.