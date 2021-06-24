Summer camps: Faith and the arts spin together in acting, dance

One in a series of stories exploring various summer camps offered locally.

A sea of pink covers the dance studio of Decatur's First Baptist Church this week.

Little girls covered head to toe in pink practice their new dance moves at Princess Ballerina Camp.

“We spin, we leap, we jump, we skip, and we hop,” James McCollum, a 5-year-old girl, said Wednesday.

The downtown church's School of Fine Arts camps began this week and continue through July 17. Campers kick off the morning with warmups such as coloring and tongue twisters to prepare for a long day of learning and fun. The school provides teachers for the camp covering everything from audition skills to ballet terminology.

“I think it’s the perfect place to learn the basic steps and getting you into dance,” 7-year-old Annie Elder said.

This is Elder’s second year at the school’s ballet camp after meeting one of its dance teachers at her church, Decatur Presbyterian. She stands out in her group as she methodically performs each step of the dance to the tune of “Where You Are” from the movie "Moana."

“I like learning the dances and I like doing barre a lot,” Elder said. “I’m new to barre, but it’s still a lot of fun.”

Upstairs Wednesday, young actors were running lines and practicing blocking, or stage positions, for their performance on Friday.

The kids auditioned for roles in the play "Dragon Trouble" on Monday and have been rehearsing each day. Sam Arnette, 11, is playing the roles of Fire Knight, Magician 1, and Magician 3. He proudly gripped a rolled-up piece of paper as a mock sword during rehearsal.

By just the third day of camp, the actors-in-training know all their lines and positions for the play. However, the kids still have lots of fun as they hurry to switch costumes and change their voices for their various roles.

“It’s not like they line you up, and if you miss you get slapped on the hand," Arnette said. "It’s just fun.”

Andrea Williamson, once a student at the school and now the director, has seen it all. She was in the school’s first recital 20 years ago and now works to prepare other children for a future in the arts.

“Maybe the next director is sitting down in one of our camps this week,” Williamson said.

Williamson treasures the memories from her days in the School of Fine Arts. They taught her everything she needed to know and more while also giving her the gift of dance.

“What they gave to me drives me to want the kids to have that,” Williamson said.

As a ministry of First Baptist Church, everything at the School of Fine Arts is taught from a Christian perspective. The arts are meshed with their faith through the Christian instructors and faith-centered recitals.

“If we really believe that God is a creative God, that he made the world and he’s given us this gift, we’re going to try to do our best,” Williamson said.

The School of Fine Arts has had immense success this summer in the post-COVID environment.

“People are really excited to be out after COVID and so we’ve had to add extra sessions,” Williamson said.

Between the ballet and acting camps, 30 campers are in attendance this week. Williamson expects more than 160 kids total this summer, with many attending multiple camps.

The school was able to host camps last summer, but with many COVID precautions in place. Prescreening, masks and constant disinfection of all surfaces were just a few of the measures put in place to protect campers and staff. Even the recitals were held virtually.

This year, the kids are eager to make friends with anyone and everyone. Their constant chatter can be heard from the stairwell as they discuss their favorite TV shows and more.

“Coming out of COVID, I think we’re all a little starved for social interaction, and one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen is friendships forming,” Williamson said.

The many camps at the School of Fine Arts seek to equip the campers with all the tools they need to be successful in the arts and beyond. Whether it is faith, dance technique, or self-confidence, campers have it all by the end of the week.

“The goal is to help, especially shy kids, to get out of their bubble and feel more confident and comfortable if they ever want to audition for a show out in Decatur,” Williamson said.