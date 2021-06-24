Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

FLASH SALE - 2 Months VIP Membership at Demon Deacon Digest for just $1

By Les Johns
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne dollar gives you complete access to everything related to Wake Forest Athletics over the next two months, and there's a lot happening!. The recruiting dead period has come to a screeching halt, and visits, offers and commitments are flying. The Basketball Deacs have wrapped up the roster for next season and Dave Clawson's Football team has added five new commitments in June as the team gears up for what they believe will be a special season in 2021.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
215K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demon Deacons#Demon Deacon Digest#Wake Forest Athletics#Vip#Q A#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
247Sports

FLASH SALE: 2 Months of VIP Access to BearTerritory for $1

The college football recruiting flood gates have opened and another critical weekend of official visits is set for Cal. BearTerritory.net and 247Sports have the scoop on the Golden Bears' recruiting efforts - and this weekend you get instant access to VIP coverage and content with a special sale. For a...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Sale: 2 Months of VIP for just $1!

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a subscription to Badger247, now is the time. All new subscribers will not only receive two months of VIP access for just $1, but will also receive a subscription to the new streaming platform Paramount+ once the promotional period ends. Sign-up here for the best recruiting and team coverage of all things Wisconsin Badgers. This rare deal expires tonight at 11 p.m. CT on June 21.
Sports247Sports

FLASH SALE: 2 Months of WarriorSportsNetwork VIP for $1

The NCAA's recruiting dead period is finally over and the 2021 college football season is right around the corner! To celebrate the return of Hawaii's in-person recruiting efforts and the upcoming season, WarriorSportsNetwork is offering a VIP sale! For this weekend only, you can get two months of VIP for just a dollar!
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Promo: Get two months of VIP access to BuffStampede for just $1

Summer football recruiting is in full swing, and the Buffaloes are expected to add more commitments in the near future. Get the inside scoop on the 2022 prospects that are deciding to play their college football in Boulder. And before you know it, preseason camp will be kicking off. If you sign up for a monthly subscription to BuffStampede.com right now, you will get two months of VIP access for just $1! How could you turn that offer down? This deal will expire soon, so sign up now for the best Buffs coverage on the planet!
SportsPosted by
247Sports

Get 2 months of Cardinal Authority VIP access for $1

Louisville is now building for the future as recruiting season is in full force. The lengthy pandemic-forced recruiting dead period has ended and the Louisville coaching staffs are setting the stage for the next wave of Cardinals to enter their programs. Cardinal Authority has it covered like no other with...
Football247Sports

Get two months of VIP access to HornedFrogBlitz for $1!

Are you a TCU fan who is looking for interesting VIP recruiting and team material about your Frogs to binge? Today is the day to join! Today you have the opportunity to get two months of great TCU information for less than a cup of coffee! That's right, Get two months of HornedFrogBlitz for just $1!
College SportsCollege Football News

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Wake Forest football season with what you need to know. Head Coach: Dave Clawson, 8th year, 40-45 (130-124 overall) 2020 CFN Final Ranking: 40. 2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 39. 2019 CFN Final Ranking: 53. Wake Forest Demon Deacons...
SportsPosted by
247Sports

Get VIP access to BearsIllustrated for 2-months for $1

With another big official visit weekend coming for the Bears, we are doing a 2 months for just $1 sale to get you to try BearsIllustrated. Follow along as we continue to cover weekday visitors and have all the bases covered for the official visit weekend that starts Friday. Get the next two months to try the site for just $1. A single dollar for 2-months. It does get much better than that. This deal starts Friday at midnight and goes through Monday evening. Just sign up for a monthly membership to take advantage!
SportsPosted by
247Sports

Get two months of VIP for $1!!

Get two months of VIP access for just $1! That's right! Two entire months of the best West Virginia coverage, the largest Mountaineer message board, reduced ads, and more.... for a dollar! Neal Brown and Company are on pace for the best class in school history (again), and even more official visitors are coming up this weekend! Not only that, but decision dates for other top targets are coming up fast, and we'll have all the coverage for you for one dollar!
SportsPosted by
247Sports

FLASH SALE: Get 2 months VIP to Clemson247 for $1

Subscribing now to Clemson247 for just $1 gets you TWO FREE months of VIP access. A VIP subscription will get you unlimited access to:. — The best and most frequent Clemson recruiting scoop and team coverage. — Direct access to our team of experts. — Stories and insight from our...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

SALE: 2 months of DuckTerritory VIP membership for $1

The Oregon Ducks are on the verge of landing the No. 1 recruit in the country for college football in the 2021 class, pushing for the Pac-12's best recruiting class for a fourth straight year in the 2022 class, and both men and women's basketball programs are landing five-star commitments.
Sports247Sports

SALE: Two months of Illini Inquirer VIP access for $1!

After a long year, recruiting is open again and Illinois athletics will be fully open for 100-percent capacity starting in the fall. Now is the time to get back in the game and gear up for an exciting 2021-22 Illini athletics season with a subscription to Illini Inquirer!. Through Monday,...
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

Paradise Camp Sale: Get a two month VIP subscription for just $1

Miami’s annual Paradise Camp is around the corner and that means there will be plenty of recruiting scoop to follow through the weekend. With UM’s premier offseason camp taking place, 247Sports is offering a deal for you to take advantage of at InsideTheU.com: get a VIP membership for two months at the price of $1!
SportsPosted by
247Sports

2 Months/$1: BroncoCountry VIP Recruiting Coverage Test Drive

There has never been a better time to join BroncoCountry than right now! Take advantage of our special promotion between June 25, 2021 through June 28, 2021, you can join the longest running, and largest internet community of Boise State fans for two months and pay JUST $1! That's right, just 100 pennies!! For less than the cost of a pack of gum at most grocery stores, you can become a VIP member and get access to everything BroncoCountry offers.. CLICK HERE TO START YOUR MEMBERSHIP!
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Official visit bonanza: Get 2 months of Vandy247 VIP for $1

The month of June has flown by, and Vanderbilt will get one more chance to impress 2022 recruits on official visits this weekend. A number of top targets will be in town, and Vandy247 is your ticket to the latest recruiting scoop during a key time for the program. While commitments across college football slowed in May, that is no longer the case — and there will be a ton over the next two months. You can now try out a 247Sports VIP subscription for two months while paying just $1.
Galesburg, ILwgil.com

Former Streak Shay Now Instructing Demon Deacons At Wake Forest

Former Galesburg Silver Streak and Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jason Shay has landed in the Atlantic Coast Conference as an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University. He is reunited with head coach Steve Forbes, with whom he combined for a 315-101 record over 12 seasons at Tennessee, East Tennessee State and Northwest Florida State College. The duo led their teams to an average of 26 wins per season during that time. Forbes just completed his first year at the helm of the ACC school and was replaced as ETSU head coach by Shay. Jason joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new job and his career.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Summer special! Get two months of Phog.net VIP access for just $1!

Phog.net VIP access is a must-have feature for KU basketball and football fans wanting to get the latest insider information on their Jayhawk programs. If you're looking to hop on board, you can join with our latest special and get TWO MONTHS of Phog.net VIP access for just $1! That's less than TWO CENTS per day all the way into late August.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

2 Months/$1: Scarlet Nation VIP Membership

Rutgers now has the No.8-ranked recruiting class of 2022 in the nation, and plenty of excitement is in the air. Scarlet Nation fans can have an up-close view of this process with non-stop coverage of Rutgers football that is second to none. This weekend is proving to be another big one on the Rutgers campus and Scarlet Nation will be on the scene will the latest news, updates and scoops.
College Sports247Sports

JUNE FLASH SALE: 2 months of USCFootball.com VIP access for $1!

GET TWO MONTHS OF USCFOOTBALL.COM VIP MEMBERSHIP FOR ONE DOLLAR!. The crazy June recruiting frenzy is coming to a close. But your coverage of USC doesn't have to end!. And the best way to stay up to date on all the latest recruiting news and team coverage in the coming months is with a USCFootball.com VIP member! Your VIP perks also give you access to The Peristyle; the best place to discuss all of the coaching rumors on the largest, busiest and most-informed Trojan forum in the world.