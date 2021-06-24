FLASH SALE - 2 Months VIP Membership at Demon Deacon Digest for just $1

Summer football recruiting is in full swing, and the Buffaloes are expected to add more commitments in the near future. Get the inside scoop on the 2022 prospects that are deciding to play their college football in Boulder. And before you know it, preseason camp will be kicking off. If you sign up for a monthly subscription to BuffStampede.com right now, you will get two months of VIP access for just $1! How could you turn that offer down? This deal will expire soon, so sign up now for the best Buffs coverage on the planet!