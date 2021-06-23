Why economies should invest in transparency of information on company data
Access to information, including relevant data, is critical to reduce poverty. Data systems for public and private intent data tend to exclude the poor, considering that statistical capacity and data literacy remain limited in developing economies. Efforts to improve the accessibility and fairness of data systems need to address inequalities, as the World Development Report 2021: Data for Better Lives has shown. Business registries can contribute to that effort by making company information transparent and easily accessible to anyone. Business registries are agencies responsible for registering firms and for granting them the status of a legal entity.blogs.worldbank.org