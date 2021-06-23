Cancel
Why economies should invest in transparency of information on company data

By Sabrina Fantoni Frederic Meunier
World Bank Blogs
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccess to information, including relevant data, is critical to reduce poverty. Data systems for public and private intent data tend to exclude the poor, considering that statistical capacity and data literacy remain limited in developing economies. Efforts to improve the accessibility and fairness of data systems need to address inequalities, as the World Development Report 2021: Data for Better Lives has shown. Business registries can contribute to that effort by making company information transparent and easily accessible to anyone. Business registries are agencies responsible for registering firms and for granting them the status of a legal entity.

blogs.worldbank.org
Beneficial owners are defined as any individual who ultimately owns or controls a legal entity or arrangement, such as a company on whose behalf a transaction or activity is being conducted. It is increasingly a matter of global concern that allowing such beneficiaries to remain anonymous has enabled the concealment of considerable questionable financial activity, and many governments are demanding greater transparency about beneficial ownership. As countries act to improve financial transparency, making disclosure of beneficial ownership as simple and inexpensive as possible will promote compliance and help achieve the ultimate aim of greater corporate accountability.
