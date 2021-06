In early 2021, Aviagen® South Africa successfully completed its first Grandparent (GP) export to our exclusive Ross®distributor, Ross Breeders Zambia in Zambia.The chicks were transported to Ross Breeder Zambia via OR Tambo airport and were then collected by Ross Breeder Zambia’s own aeroplane and flown to Lusaka airport in Zambia. With the supply base being local, we were able to transport the chicks to the breeder farm via truck, and therefore, there was a significant reduction in logistical times, with the trip taking only 3 hours in total.