As the pandemic ravaged the global economy, governments introduced containment measures in the form of border closures and lockdowns, effectively restricting movements across borders and within countries to only frontline and essential workers. Non-essential services and high-contact economic activities were grounded, resulting in massive economic losses. A study by Australian National University suggests that the global economy could potentially lose up to $21.8 trillion in 2020 alone, due to the pandemic. Correspondingly, the African Development Bank projected that Africa, in 2020, is expected to suffer GDP losses of between $145.5 billion and $189.7 billion.