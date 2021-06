UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,695 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,962,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.