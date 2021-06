It goes without saying that a lot has happened since “Springsteen on Broadway” finished its first run on December 15, 2018. And although most theaters remained closed on this sultry summer Saturday evening two and a half years later, the Boss has seen fit to lead Broadway’s reopening, as if to give a cautiously optimistic signal to audiences — hey, if Bruce thinks it’s okay, it should be okay. However, as we bustled toward the St. James Theatre for opening night of his autobiographically-themed show’s second run, it was clear that the people in the packed-to-almost-pre-pandemic-level Times Square (maybe a third of whom were masked) had already gotten the memo.