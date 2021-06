Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.