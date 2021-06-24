Free Will Astrology

July feels simple, but not necessarily easy. But it could be! It’s about ordinary and mundane things. It’s about being in transition and moving towards change. It’s about facing your fears. A new moon in Cancer occurs on the 9th, followed closely by Mercury finally ingressing in the same sign on the 11th. It’s all about cultivating and nourishing what you care deeply about. Venus enters Virgo on the 21st, and Mars follows on the 29th. This change helps you tend to all kinds of labours of love—and say no to what’s no longer sustaining you. The Sun rejoices and enters Leo on the 22nd, solidifying the summer season. A full moon in Aquarius takes place on the 23rd, illuminating whatever grew since February 2021. Finally, Jupiter slides on back to Aquarius on the 28th, continuing any unfinished business since December 2020. Read your horoscopes for gentle nudges and guidance.