Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elloree, SC

2 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $72,500

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery well kept and clean As-Is single wide mobile home nestled under beautiful Oak tree that give lots of shade. The back yard is fenced to allow fur babies to run free.Has two nice sized bedrooms and two baths. Master bath was just redone..Quiet subdivision that is only about a half mile from public boat landing .Only minutes from Elloree and Santee. Beautiful large screened backporch that has a deep freezer that conveys. Previous owners used this property for a fish camp. It has an outside screened area that is equipped with cricket box, sink and cabinets and even has electricity. Also a metal storage building has lots of storage. Nice get away for lake lovers!This property would be a nice rental for an investor. Come for a day and STAY for a LIFETIME!!!

thetandd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santee, SC
City
Elloree, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Fur#Fish#Cricket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.