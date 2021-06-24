All MCU skins in the Marvel’s Avengers game

Now that Heroes Reborn is in the books (along with Heroes Return), things are not going to get any less chaotic for the Avengers, as World War She-Hulk comes into view. The next chapter in Jason Aaron's Avengers run will have the Winter Guard attempting to capture She-Hulk from Avengers headquarters, and not only do they succeed, but they manage to transform Jennifer Walters into something new courtesy of their fabled Red Room. As you can see in the image below (from Marvel Previews), Jennifer is now the Winter Hulk, and she's got a completely new look to go with her new title.