All MCU skins in the Marvel’s Avengers game

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Marvel’s Avengers originally got its E3 2019, the public was so accustomed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies from Marvel Studios that the different appearances of these familiar heroes were considered off-putting. While developer Crystal Dynamics crafted its own iterations of these characters, the studio is paying homage to the MCU with some skins based on the films. These aren’t free or earnable in-game, however — you have to buy them in the Marketplace.

www.gamepur.com
Hulk
#Marvel Universe#Skins#Mcu#Marvel S Avengers#Crystal Dynamics#Marketplace#Avengers Endgame
