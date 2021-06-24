Trick Daddy Dragged by #Barbz & #Beyhive After Reiterating Beyonce Diss, Comparing Fan Groups
Trick Daddy incited a firestorm of criticism when he took to Clubhouse Monday (June 21) to suggest music megastar Beyonce was overrated and could ‘barely sing.’. Yet, despite the singer’s beloved fan group – the #Beyhive – swarming his social media pages with thousands of bee emojis, leaving hundreds of bad online reviews and ratings for his Miami restaurant, and even exposing his financial woes and bankruptcy battle, the ‘Shut Up’ hitmaker is still refusing to follow his own song’s advice.thatgrapejuice.net