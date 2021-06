(June 28): SoftBank Group Corp. hired banks for a potential sale of dollar and euro bonds, in what would be its first overseas debt sale in three years. The Japanese technology conglomerate mandated Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc for a possible offering of notes with tenors from three years to 12 years, according to a person familiar with the matter, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The company previously sold U.S. currency and euro-denominated notes in 2018.