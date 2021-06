Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj are exhausted because of their many professional meetings and the young woman kindly teased her husband on his Snapchat account. Will Kevin Guedj and Carla Moreau soon be at the head of a new sports program? He answered for the first time. The rumors were true! The two reality TV candidates have left Les Marseillais, as they confirmed to Cyril Hanouna on the Touche Pas à Mon Poste set on June 3, 2021. It is on the C8 channel that the couple will continue their career with projects that are still secret. Since the announcement of their departure, Carla and Kevin therefore have a series of professional meetings and trips back and forth between Marseille and Paris so that everything is ready by the start of the school year and they are exhausted!