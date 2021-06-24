Let’s get ‘Physical’: Apple TV+ series a dark comedic take on ’80s housewives and the world of aerobics

It’s 1981, and frustrated housewife Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) has a lot of anger and no outlet for it. She and her husband, Danny (Rory Scovel), are 1960s socialists who have since suburbanized, settling down in San Diego. Danny, a shining star of the anti-Vietnam war movement now down-sliding into middle-aged mediocrity, teaches political science at a local college while Sheila stays home to run the household and take care of young daughter Maya. On the surface, Sheila’s life is going pretty well, but on the inside, she’s absolutely miserable from the unextraordinary pattern into which her life has fallen. Frustration and self-loathing express themselves in multifold ways throughout Sheila’s life, but most notably through an unhealthy relationship with food, as Sheila maintains a well-hidden habit of binging and purging, going so far as to rent a motel room for the afternoon to ensure no one stumbles upon her mid-cheeseburger binge. Every time, she hates herself for succumbing to her urges, but inevitably, the vicious cycle continues.