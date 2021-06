Worlds collide and hearts will be broken. Over and over, it's the same every day. How can I say, what has never concerned me? The secret of my success is I'm living 25 hours … for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to our daily dose of some of the best things happening across the television landscape (and with some serious respect going out to Night Ranger), as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- on a night that isn't a good one for Manifest fans. Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. And then we're back with another edition of "Random TV History Stuff!" with an important date for Cobra Kai fans.