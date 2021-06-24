I'm LOYAL babe! Love Island's biggest ever bust-ups

We all have our favourite Love Islanders from series past. Who's yours? Ovie? Maura? Amber? Siannise? Whoever it is, prepare to reconsider your personal rankings, as ITV has confirmed the next line-up for the new series of Love Island. Will your current kings and queens of romantic reality TV be dethroned by these new additions? There's only one way to find out. But new entrant Faye Winter will surely be hoping to win over the hearts of those at home while they seek love in the villa.