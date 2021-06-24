Cancel
Public Health

Most US citizens believe in COVID-19 lab leak theory: Poll

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): A total of sixty per cent of US citizens believe that the coronavirus was created in the Wuhan laboratory in China and then leaked, according to a media poll. In the survey conducted by Fox News, only 31 percent of Americans think that the...

Anthony Fauci
Americas
Virus
Health
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
China
Public Healthmontanadailygazette.com

BUSTED! Top WHO Official Thanks Fauci in 2020 Email for Insisting COVID-19 Was Naturally Occurring – When BOTH Men Knew It Was A Lie

The news team over at The Gateway Pundit has been busy! For over a year, they have been reporting the evidence that COVID-19 was a bioweapon manufactured in a CCP Military Lab in Wuhan, China. They first reported on April 9, 2020 when they confirmed that Dr. Shi Zhengli ran the coronavirus program at said Wuhan lab, but only after the program was shut down IN THE USA because of a prior leak that actually killed a researcher in the lab, perhaps one who contracted the virus and later died in hospital as some more conservative news outlets have traced. See what the gang at Gateway found!
POTUSWashington Post

The lab-leak theory will never vindicate Trump

If you had been wrong 2,521 times, would you claim vindication if, on the 2,522nd occasion, you said something that may — or may not — turn out to be right?. That’s what former president Donald Trump — who, according to The Post’s Fact Checker, made 2,521 false or misleading statements about the coronavirus — has done in regard to the theory that covid-19 originated not in nature but in a Chinese research lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “To me it was obvious from the beginning but I was badly criticized, as usual. Now they are all saying ‘He was right.’ Thank you!” Trump declared recently. Naturally, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R.-S.C.) offered his golf partner a hearty amen, saying, “If Trump was right about the lab leak, it would change the image the public had of President Trump regarding the coronavirus.”
ScienceNME

Doctor criticises Jon Stewart for backing Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory

A doctor has condemned Jon Stewart’s comments regarding a theory claiming that COVID-19 began in an accidental lab leak. Stewart voiced his comments on Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show on June 14, and has since come under fire. Colbert had asked Stewart for his thoughts on the “science” behind virus detection...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump’s CDC Director Doubles Down On Covid-19 ‘Lab-Leak Theory’

In a Fox News interview broadcast Tuesday, former Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield explained why he believes Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab, providing indirect support to Republicans promoting the so-called lab leak theory that growing numbers of Americans have come to believe, but which most scientists doubt.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Virus Was In Five States Before First Official Cases Reported, New Research Reveals

New research has found that the COVID-19 virus was circulating in at least five states for months before the first case was officially reported in the United States. According to a National Institutes of Health study published Tuesday, June 15 in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal found that people in five states were infected with the virus in December 2019 and early in 2020 before the pandemic truly began last year.
POTUSThe Guardian

In hunt for Covid’s origin, new studies point away from lab leak theory

The coronavirus pandemic has raised so many questions as it has continued its inexorable spread across the planet, but perhaps the first of them remains the most contentious: where did Sars-CoV-2 come from?. In recent weeks there has been renewed focus on whether it could have escaped from a Chinese...
POTUSWashington Post

America hits 150 million fully vaccinated, says White House

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read. The United States has fully inoculated 150 million people, the White House said, marking a...
InternetWashington Times

EDITORIAL: Facebook spread falsehood, about coronavirus with Anthony Fauci’s help

Unalloyed fact is hard to come by, and only individuals with an overabundance of self-regard apply for the job of minister of truth. Facebook‘s Mark Zuckerberg and immunology’s Anthony Fauci recklessly assumed the role when they teamed up to craft the official word about the COVID-19 pandemic. Their coronavirus collusion serves as a warning to beware of those so assured of their own rectitude that they would silence opposing views.