Most US citizens believe in COVID-19 lab leak theory: Poll

If you had been wrong 2,521 times, would you claim vindication if, on the 2,522nd occasion, you said something that may — or may not — turn out to be right?. That’s what former president Donald Trump — who, according to The Post’s Fact Checker, made 2,521 false or misleading statements about the coronavirus — has done in regard to the theory that covid-19 originated not in nature but in a Chinese research lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “To me it was obvious from the beginning but I was badly criticized, as usual. Now they are all saying ‘He was right.’ Thank you!” Trump declared recently. Naturally, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R.-S.C.) offered his golf partner a hearty amen, saying, “If Trump was right about the lab leak, it would change the image the public had of President Trump regarding the coronavirus.”