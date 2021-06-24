Pride Month: 9 stylish fashion and beauty buys raising funds for LGBTQ+ causes

While working at Scottish clothing store Manifesto as an assistant manager, Neil Roy — better known as Nel — found himself disappointed. Interested in the methods and processes of the designers behind streetwear and premium garments, and studying stock coming through the shop, he began to feel the price-tags of more expensive brands didn’t align with the quality landing on shelves. Inspired to improve on what he'd seen, Nel began designing and selling t-shirts. “I used to joke with some of my workmates, saying I could do better than that,” he says. “I think that’swhen I started actually putting those thoughtsinto motion.“