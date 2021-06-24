Pride Month: 9 stylish fashion and beauty buys raising funds for LGBTQ+ causes
June is Pride Month, when we come together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ communities and mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which began in June 1969. While most of the big parades and parties that usually happen during the summer have been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still show your support and get glammed up with fashion and beauty buys that donate to supporting charities. Here’s our pick of the best Pride purchases…www.independent.co.uk