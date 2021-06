After a couple lackluster performances at home, the Seattle Sounders came out flying against Real Salt Lake. Although they needed some fortuitous intervention from referee Ted Unkel to get the winner, it was a well-deserved 2-1 win that pushed their record to 7-0-3 on the season. The Sounders also extended their streak of not allowing a goal from open play to 900 minutes, the longest span for which MLS has records on such things.