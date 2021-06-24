Cancel
'Scary' Sydney virus cluster blamed on delta variant grows

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian state leader says Sydney is going through one the “scariest” times of the pandemic as a cluster of the highly contagious delta variant infects more people. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she tested negative after her agricultural minister was confirmed infected with the virus. Sydney tightened pandemic restrictions on Wednesday, but Berejiklian says Australia’s largest city did not yet need to lock down further. The cluster was traced to an airport limousine driver suspected to have been infected while transporting a foreign air crew. The cluster has grown to 36 cases.

