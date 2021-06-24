How To Hang A Perfectly Straight Picture Using Toothpaste

There might be no more carefree activity for a kid than yanking back on the ropes of a swing and letting it rip. Before the training wheels come off the bike, and well before a driver’s license, it’s that first taste of freedom. And while backyard swing sets — like the arms race of the ’80s — are getting bigger, more elaborate, and expensive, they don’t have to be. For less than $100 you can hang a swing from a tree in your yard. What that swing looks like — a traditional plank, a freewheeling disc seat, or the iconic tire — is up to you. It can be intimidating for newbie DIYers to tackle a tree swing. After all, a lot is riding on it should a child have an accident. But the process isn’t difficult. Read on to find out how to hang a swing from a tree — and prepare the yard for a summer of (safe) memories.