Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 116 AM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms was near Whiteface Reservoir, or 33 miles east of Hibbing, moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, nickel size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. These storms will be near Whiteface Reservoir around 125 AM CDT. Fairbanks, Wolf Lake and Brimson around 130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Comstock Lake, Wales, Markham, Bassett Lake, Pequaywan Lake, Makinen and Melrude. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.