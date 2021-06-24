Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 116 AM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms was near Whiteface Reservoir, or 33 miles east of Hibbing, moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, nickel size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. These storms will be near Whiteface Reservoir around 125 AM CDT. Fairbanks, Wolf Lake and Brimson around 130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Comstock Lake, Wales, Markham, Bassett Lake, Pequaywan Lake, Makinen and Melrude. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...