Any true vintage lover is familiar with the name Decades. The iconic retailer has been one of the most trusted places for stylists, stars, and other fashion lovers to source pre-loved, luxury pieces from bygone eras and the not-so-distant past alike since opening in 1997 — and it couldn't have earned this reputation without the expert eye of its founder Cameron Silver. Now, the King of Vintage is taking his curatorial talents to Malibu, by way of a pop-up that includes both vintage and contemporary pieces that exude the spirit of summer.