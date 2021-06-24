Cancel
Fort Stewart, GA

Headstones tell stories of history before Fort Stewart

By Corey Dickstein, Stars and Stripes
 5 days ago

Jun. 24—FORT STEWART, Ga. — The headstones in the small cemetery in a wooded lot just off a highway running through the Army's Fort Stewart date back to the 1840s. The often-faded grave markers standing amid Spanish moss-covered oaks mark burial sites for dozens of Hendrys and Bradleys, a Lanier and some Shuptrines. Some buried in this plot known as Taylor's Creek cemetery were members of prominent families, some immigrated from Scotland and others, still, fought for the Confederate States of America in the Civil War.

