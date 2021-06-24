Cancel
New stilt design ushers in new era for V.I. moko jumbies

By Lori Abbotts, The Virgin Islands Daily News, St. Thomas
Jun. 24—The time-honored tradition of mocko jumbie stilt dancers stands tall with a new stilt design by V.I. mocko jumbie Yisreal Petersen. According to Petersen, a self-taught mocko jumbie, the tradition has slowly evolved in the Virgin Islands. John Magnus Farrell, the first major mocko jumbie performer from the 1940s through the 1960s, embodied the traditional mocko jumbie look, wearing a skirt, no shoes and a cone-style hat. Alvin "Alli" Paul continued the tradition with his group, the Original Moko Jumbies, from the 1960s until 2019, changing the stilt design by wearing shoes and long pants that covered the stilts and hid the feet.

