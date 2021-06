The MDC invests in organizations that enhance the quality of life for local residents. One of those organizations is the Midland Downtown Farmers Market (MDFM). “Our partnership with the MDC has allowed us to grow our market in both size of vendors and customers. We have more than doubled in size of vendors in 2021 from any other year, thanks to support from MDC. Their investment has allowed us to spend more on advertising and outreach. With a growing number of vendors, we have seen customer crowds reaching 2,000+ come and go the past few Saturday mornings. We look forward to this Summer 2021 when our vendor numbers reach their peak as produce production is at its highest,” said Samantha Borgstedt, MDFM Market Director.